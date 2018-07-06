Dr. Shelby Returning On Monday's RAW, Dolph Ziggler's Big SummerSlam Weekend Show, Rusev Day Video

- Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video, featuring The IIconics and Rusev Day plugging their new episode of WWE Ride Along. The video also features The Matchka Game from the ride with Lana, Rusev and Aiden English.

- The "Friend Zone" counseling session with Dr. Shelby, Sasha Banks and Bayley will continue on Monday's RAW as WWE posted the following teaser:

The doctor is in Unknowingly, Sasha Banks and Bayley were forced to attend "friendship counseling" together this past Monday night with the returning Dr. Shelby, who invited the former besties into "The Friend Zone" for some "Honesty Theater." To the doctor's surprise, The Boss and The Huggable One might be even more combustible than the duo he originally brought together several years ago, Team Hell No (the reunited Daniel Bryan & Kane are doing just fine right now over on SmackDown LIVE). Will we see any progress from Bayley and Sasha this week, or are the one-time BFFs even worse off than before?

- WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler will be hosting a "DZ & Friends" comedy show at Caroline's on Broadway during WWE SummerSlam week in New York City. The event begins at midnight on Friday, August 17th. Tyler Breeze, Renee Young, Charly Caruso, Zack Ryder and special surprise guests are being advertised. Tickets are now on sale at this link and start at $32.75 for General Admission. There will also be a post-show meet & greet. Below is a tweet from Ziggler and the official synopsis from the venue:

It'll be no-holds-barred laughter when WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler trades the squared circle for the stand-up stage and clotheslines for punchlines when he stars in DZ AND FRIENDS, to celebrate SummerSlam Weekend in New York City! Joining the reigning Intercontinental Champion on stage will be a hilarious stable of WWE Superstars including Tyler Breeze, Charly Caruso, Zach Ryder, Renee Young and special surprise guests! You don't want to miss this opportunity to tap out from all the laughs, so get your tickets now!