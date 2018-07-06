ROH Issues Statement Regarding Allegations Against Jay Lethal

Former ROH star Taeler Hendrix recently made allegations saying her run in Ring Of Honor was sabotaged due to the fact she wouldn't sleep with current-ROH World Champion Jay Lethal.

Hendrix replied to a fan standing up for Lethal's accomplishments by saying, "the dude you're standing up for is the same dude that told me because I didn't sleep with him they sabotaged me and took me off TV. that being the all mighty Jay."

She also said in a later social media post that her attorneys are working on this case at the moment. These allegations came out a week after Lethal started his second run as ROH World Champion.

Ring Of Honor released a statement to PW Torch on the matter. ROH said they are troubled to hear about these allegations and are taking the matter very seriously. They said appropriate action will be taken after they draw a conclusion following an investigation.

"We were troubled to hear the allegations that surfaced last night on Twitter. We take these matters very seriously and will be investigating this situation thoroughly, reviewing all evidence related to the matter. Ring of Honor strives to provide an environment and workplace where male and female wrestlers are free from any misconduct or abuse. We will take appropriate action upon the conclusion of our findings."

Source: PWTorch