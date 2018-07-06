WWE And Ronda Rousey On Her UFC HOF Induction, Mandy Rose Bikini Shoot Video, The Miz Talks New Show

- Above is more behind-the-scenes footage from Mandy Rose's new bikini photo shoot.

- The Miz recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly to promote the premiere of the "Miz & Mrs." docuseries that premieres on July 24th at 10pm EST after SmackDown goes off the air on the USA Network.

"We don't want to reinvent the wheel, we just want to make a shiny new wheel that people can look at and go, 'Wow, this is something special, this is something nice,'" Miz said. "What we set out to do was make this show [so that] when you watch it you don't literally look at it and go, 'Oh that was fake' or 'That was real.' You watch it like you watch Curb Your Enthusiasm, like you watch The Office, like you watch Modern Family. You watch it, you get enthralled by the characters, you follow the stories, and you just enjoy the show. … We made a 30-minute comedy and it's things that people can relate to and I think that's what's gonna set us apart from everybody else."

- As noted, Ronda Rousey became the first woman to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame last night in Las Vegas as she was inducted into the Modern Era Wing. WWE covered the induction with the following clips and announcement. You can also see Rousey's Instagram comments below:

Ronda Rousey inducted into UFC Hall of Fame The Baddest Woman on the Planet becomes the first woman enshrined in UFC's Hall of Fame. Ronda Rousey was formally inducted into UFC's Hall of Fame during tonight's ceremony in Las Vegas. The Baddest Woman on the Planet was enshrined into the "Modern" wing of the UFC's Hall of Fame thanks to her historic reign as UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion. As titleholder, Rousey was known for ending fights almost instantly with her signature armbar, a maneuver she used to great success in a dominant stint that stretched from 2013-15. Rousey, who was inducted by UFC President Dana White, spoke candidly during her acceptance speech about the support she received from her fans and the remarkable impact she made during her storied MMA career. "I look around and think together we built this, this division, this sport, this revolution," she said. "Together, we have redefined what it means to be strong, to be sexy. We've changed what it means to 'fight like a girl.'" By joining Forrest Griffin, BJ Penn and Urijah Faber in the Modern wing, Rousey is now the first woman to enter UFC's Hall of Fame.

"I look around and think 'together we built this.' This division. This sport. This revolution." - @RondaRousey on her #UFCHOF induction pic.twitter.com/QNLhsQqup5 — WWE (@WWE) July 6, 2018

I had so many more to thank than I could have used the time I had the stage for. Everyone I know personally, I can thank in person ... last night was for YOU. Thank YOU for watching and letting the adventures of this Venetian judoka with a bad reputation change the world