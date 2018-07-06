WrestlingInc.com

WWE Team Finally Gets A Win, Triple H Vs. The Undertaker WWE SSD Promo, Goldust An Honorary Deputy

By Marc Middleton | July 06, 2018

- Above is a new preview for Triple H vs. The Undertaker at the WWE Super Show-Down event from Australia on Saturday, October 6th. The event will air on the WWE Network.

Elias Talks Facing The Undertaker At MSG This Weekend
- This week's WWE Main Event episode saw The Ascension defeat Heath Slater and Rhyno. It looks like this is The Ascension's first TV win since the SmackDown episode on September 27th, 2016. They teamed with The Usos to defeat Rhyno, Chad Gable, Jason Jordan and Heath Slater that night. Their last TV win as a tag team came at the WWE Superstars tapings on February 8th, 2016, a win over Damien Sandow and Fandango.

- The Williamson County Sheriff in Texas announced that Goldust will become an Honorary Deputy soon. You can see their announcement along with Goldust's Twitter comments below:



