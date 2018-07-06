Wrestling Inc. President Raj Giri is at today's press conference for the tomorrow night's G1 Special in San Francisco. At the press conference, NJPW President Harold Meij announced the company will return to Long Beach, California on September 30 for The Fighting Spirit Unleashed.

Meij also announced NJPW will hold two more events featuring the company's "young lions" on November 10 and 11 at the Anaheim Convention Center, which will be called The Lion's Break.





This Saturday's G1 Special (full card here) will feature IWGP Champion Kenny Omega defending against Cody. Be sure to join us for complete live coverage, beginning at 8pm ET.