NJPW G1 Special Press Conference (Photos): Cody Rhodes Changes Up His Hair, Young Bucks, Kenny Omega

As noted, Wrestling Inc. President Raj Giri was at today's NJPW G1 Special press conference. Wrestlers who attended include: IWGP Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks, EVIL / SANADA, Juice Robinson, IWGP US Champion Jay White, Cody (with Brandi Rhodes), and IWGP Champion Kenny Omega.

Robinson is still wearing a cast on his hand and the rule is still set in place if he uses that hand on Jay White during their title match, Robinson will be disqualified. You'll also notice Cody no longer has blonde hair, and it looked like he and Omega had a more cordial attitude towards each other at today's press conference.

The Young Bucks say there's no future with the titles on EVIL & SANADA. @MattJackson13 said that they are firing on all cylinders right now #G1USA pic.twitter.com/Jpbrmu8idu — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) July 6, 2018

Juice Robinson at the presser wearing a cast #G1USA pic.twitter.com/QQRwegqQWr — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) July 6, 2018

.@JayWhiteNZ says Juice is too concerned to pandering to the "idiot" fans which causes him to constantly fail. He said he beat Omega who beat Okada, so he's the best #G1USA pic.twitter.com/jZH7aFPukH — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) July 6, 2018