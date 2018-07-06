WrestlingInc.com

NJPW G1 Special Press Conference (Photos): Cody Rhodes Changes Up His Hair, Young Bucks, Kenny Omega

By Joshua Gagnon | July 06, 2018

As noted, Wrestling Inc. President Raj Giri was at today's NJPW G1 Special press conference. Wrestlers who attended include: IWGP Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks, EVIL / SANADA, Juice Robinson, IWGP US Champion Jay White, Cody (with Brandi Rhodes), and IWGP Champion Kenny Omega.

Robinson is still wearing a cast on his hand and the rule is still set in place if he uses that hand on Jay White during their title match, Robinson will be disqualified. You'll also notice Cody no longer has blonde hair, and it looked like he and Omega had a more cordial attitude towards each other at today's press conference.










