Triple H And Stephanie McMahon On Ronda Rousey, Nikki Bella Tries On Wedding Dresses (Videos), Stock

- Above and below are Total Bellas preview clips for Sunday with Nikki Bella trying on wedding dresses and going ahead with wedding planning.
- WWE stock was up 1.72% today, closing at $76.68 per share. Today's high was $77.13 and the low was $75.01.
- Triple H and Stephanie McMahon tweeted the following on Ronda Rousey going into the UFC Hall of Fame last night in Las Vegas:
The door was closed until you knocked it down. An athlete, an inspiration, and a fighter in every sense of the word, @RondaRousey. Congratulations on your #UFCHOF induction, here's to the future, dreaming big, and knowing nothing is impossible. https://t.co/Cil4Vmjrtv— Triple H (@TripleH) July 6, 2018
"We changed what it means to fight like a girl." Amen Ronda! Congratulations @RondaRousey on your induction into the #UFCHOF! Thank you for your fearless leadership and for changing the lives of girls and women everywhere! #NeverSayNever! https://t.co/ZZTtOirIsa— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) July 6, 2018