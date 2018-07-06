Triple H And Stephanie McMahon On Ronda Rousey, Nikki Bella Tries On Wedding Dresses (Videos), Stock

- Above and below are Total Bellas preview clips for Sunday with Nikki Bella trying on wedding dresses and going ahead with wedding planning.

See Also Nikki Bella Gives Update About Relationship With John Cena

- WWE stock was up 1.72% today, closing at $76.68 per share. Today's high was $77.13 and the low was $75.01.

- Triple H and Stephanie McMahon tweeted the following on Ronda Rousey going into the UFC Hall of Fame last night in Las Vegas:

The door was closed until you knocked it down. An athlete, an inspiration, and a fighter in every sense of the word, @RondaRousey. Congratulations on your #UFCHOF induction, here's to the future, dreaming big, and knowing nothing is impossible. https://t.co/Cil4Vmjrtv — Triple H (@TripleH) July 6, 2018