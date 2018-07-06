WrestlingInc.com

Triple H And Stephanie McMahon On Ronda Rousey, Nikki Bella Tries On Wedding Dresses (Videos), Stock

By Marc Middleton | July 06, 2018

- Above and below are Total Bellas preview clips for Sunday with Nikki Bella trying on wedding dresses and going ahead with wedding planning.

- WWE stock was up 1.72% today, closing at $76.68 per share. Today's high was $77.13 and the low was $75.01.

- Triple H and Stephanie McMahon tweeted the following on Ronda Rousey going into the UFC Hall of Fame last night in Las Vegas:



