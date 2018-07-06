Phoenix Police Release Report In Enzo Amore Investigation

The Phoenix Police Department has released their report in the case concerning the sexual assault allegations against Enzo Amore. Now known as Real1 since his WWE release, Amore is focusing on his rap career and putting the situation surrounding his WWE release behind him.

Amore was suspended from WWE on January 22nd, the day of Raw's 25th Anniversary event due to the allegations against him and notified of his release the next day. Thanks to Pro Wrestling Sheet, the recently released report shows police found contradictory evidence against the statements made by Amore's accuser.

After reviewing the evidence, the case against Real1 is now closed. He was never charged with a crime either. The Phoenix PD's investigation found enough evidence against his accuser's statements that they decided to close the case and not proceed.

We have transcribed the police report which you can read below.

"In reviewing the totality of this investigation, it does not warrant the submission for any criminal charges at this time. There is insufficient evidence to corroborate the victim's disclosure of sexual assault. There were no witnesses to the incident and the forensic examination and crime lab results do not provide evidence of a sexual assault at this time.

"The suspect did not give a direct statement to police, but did give an indirect statement through his attorney that all contact with the victim was consensual.

"Cell phone and social media data and information contradict some of the initial statements about the incident and there is no cell phone or social media data that can corroborate the sexual assault disclosure.

"Witness statements made to law enforcement contradict the victim's statements.

"Video surveillance does confirm that the parties involved were together at the Clarendon Hotel on the night in question. The footage also confirms the victim leaving that morning. The video surveillance does not capture or corroborate the disclosure of sexual assault.

"The facts of the case do not allow this case to proceed at this time. In the event that additional evidence comes to light, that can corroborate the victim's disclosure of sexual assault, this case can be re-opened and further investigated. Until such evidence is located or provided this case will be closed.

"Case closed."

