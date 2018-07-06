The Young Bucks Comment About Possibly Signing With WWE, WWE Following Them On Twitter

At today's NJPW G1 Special press conference, The Young Bucks were asked about potentially signing with WWE when their current contracts are up sometime around November. The brothers had signed a two-year deal in late 2016 keeping them in New Japan Pro Wrestling and Ring of Honor.

Matt Jackson responded to the question, "Contract season is coming up, we'll see what happens. It's for our families, that's basically what I think it comes down to at this point."

The Young Bucks were also asked about WWE following them last week on Twitter.

"I don't know. I have a really good Twitter account," Matt laughed.

Nick Jackson noted that they followed the WWF (World Wildlife Fund) soon after that happened, but people didn't really get the joke.

