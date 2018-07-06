Sami Callihan Gets An Opponent For Chris Jericho Cruise, Title Match Announced For ROH Honor For All

- Above, ROH World Champion Jay Lethal challenged Silas Young to a match at ROH's next live event, Honor For All. The show will take place on July 20 in Nashville, Tennessee. Lethal won the title earlier this week at an ROH TV taping in a match against Dalton Castle, Cody, and Matt Taven.

- ROH also announced two other matches at the Honor For All event, here's what the current card looks like:

* Jay Lethal (c) vs. Silas Young (ROH World Championship)

* Punishment Martinez (c) vs. Scorpio Sky (ROH World TV Championship)

* Sumie Sakai vs. Karen Q (Proving Grounds Match - If Karen wins, she'll receive a future title shot)

- As noted, despite being the one to call out Chris Jericho and ROH, Sami Callihan was still waiting for an invite to Jericho's cruise so he could take on someone from the ROH roster. It looks like Marty Scurll has stepped up and the two will meet in October. Below, Scurll, Callihan, and Jericho commented on the match.