Sami Zayn Wearing A Sling (Photo), 50 Best WWE Bikini Photos, Eva Marie Photo Shoot

- Above, Eva Marie gave a behind-the-scenes look at her Amare Magazine cover shoot.

- In celebration of yesterday's Nation Bikini Day, WWE posted a gallery of its 50 greatest bikini photos. The collection included: Maria Kanellis, Trish Stratus, Lita, Becky Lynch, Charlotte, Torrie Wilson, The Bella Twins, Emma, Lana, and others.

- Below, Sami Zayn gave thanks to PiratesPress Records for sending him a care package full of records to listen to while he heals up. As noted, Zayn is dealing with injuries to both of his rotator cuffs and earlier this month underwent surgery to repair the first of them. There's no word yet on when Zayn might be in action, but he said he hopes to be back in time for the WrestleMania 35 build, likely in early 2019.