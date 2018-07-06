Cody Rhodes Explains Why He No Longer Has Blonde Hair

At today's NJPW G1 Special press conference, Wrestling Inc. President Raj Giri asked Cody Rhodes why he decided to switch away from the blonde hairstyle after Rhodes showed up to the presser with a different look. Rhodes responded that he's going to be on a TV show and they needed him to change up his hair a bit.

"I got called to do a TV show, hopefully we can break that news soon," Rhodes said. "It doesn't affect my wrestling dates at all, which means I'll be burning things at both ends, but production is going to fly me to every show I had on the books. I'm not missing a damn thing. It's exactly the type of career I was looking into. I was looking at my two-year plan yesterday for what I want, maybe move into a feature length film, but also keep everything I have with wrestling, because if I lose the wrestling part of my identity then I don't have a clue who I am anymore. I'm very happy about it, but they said no on the blonde."

Rhodes originally switched to the blonde look back in December before his ROH World Championship Match against Dalton Castle at ROH Final Battle.

Rhodes will be facing IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega for the title at Saturday's NJPW G1 Special. Be sure to join us for live coverage, beginning at 8pm ET.

