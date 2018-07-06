Bray Wyatt Returns To The Ring At WWE Live Event

Bray Wyatt experienced a scary event when he was involved in a three-car accident which he was cited for causing. Wyatt had to miss the following Raw because he was recuperating from multiple injuries as a result of the accident.

As one half of the Raw Tag Team Champions, Wyatt and his partner Matt Hardy are set to defend their titles against The B-Team at Extreme Rules. Wyatt was never pulled from his upcoming title defense in spite of the car accident.

Wyatt worked Friday night's WWE Live Event in Philadelphia. The Deleters Of Worlds retained their Raw Tag Team Titles in a triple threat match against Titus Worldwide and The B-Team. Fans in attendance were very excited to see Wyatt back in action after his accident.

They always encourage others by their actions. #WWEphilly @WWEBrayWyatt @MATTHARDYBRAND pic.twitter.com/j44d7CkoE4 — Chen. ChinaWyattFans (@ChinaWyattFans) July 7, 2018

Relatively short (or felt like it), but the Deleters of Worlds retained. Bray DID see action. Outwardly looks fine and was moving pretty well. A delightful defense. #WWEPhilly pic.twitter.com/eNZZBRt38t — Pierce (@PierceAH66) July 7, 2018

Bray Wyatt was NOT pulled from live events, because he's here tonight and the belts are on the line. #WWEPhilly pic.twitter.com/U5kkLMQGTf — Pierce (@PierceAH66) July 7, 2018



