Bray Wyatt Returns To The Ring At WWE Live Event

By Aaron Varble | July 06, 2018

Bray Wyatt experienced a scary event when he was involved in a three-car accident which he was cited for causing. Wyatt had to miss the following Raw because he was recuperating from multiple injuries as a result of the accident.

As one half of the Raw Tag Team Champions, Wyatt and his partner Matt Hardy are set to defend their titles against The B-Team at Extreme Rules. Wyatt was never pulled from his upcoming title defense in spite of the car accident.

Bray Wyatt Had A Rough Time During The Accident But He's Incredibly Tough
Wyatt worked Friday night's WWE Live Event in Philadelphia. The Deleters Of Worlds retained their Raw Tag Team Titles in a triple threat match against Titus Worldwide and The B-Team. Fans in attendance were very excited to see Wyatt back in action after his accident.






