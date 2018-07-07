WWE Extreme Rules is just over a week away and will take place at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. While the card is most likely not quite complete, WWE has officially announced nine matches for the PPV.
Among those listed below, which are you most interested in watching?
WWE CHAMPIONSHIP
AJ Styles (c) vs. Rusev
EXTREME RULES MATCH FOR THE WWE RAW WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP
Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Nia Jax
WWE SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP
Carmella (c) vs. Asuka
30-MINUTE IRON MAN MATCH FOR THE WWE INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Seth Rollins
WWE UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP
Jeff Hardy (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
WWE SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. Team Hell No
WWE RAW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy (c) vs. B-Team
Bobby Lashley vs. Roman Reigns
Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin
