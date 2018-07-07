WWE Extreme Rules is just over a week away and will take place at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. While the card is most likely not quite complete, WWE has officially announced nine matches for the PPV.

Among those listed below, which are you most interested in watching?

WWE CHAMPIONSHIP

AJ Styles (c) vs. Rusev

EXTREME RULES MATCH FOR THE WWE RAW WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Nia Jax

WWE SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP

Carmella (c) vs. Asuka

30-MINUTE IRON MAN MATCH FOR THE WWE INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Seth Rollins

WWE UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP

Jeff Hardy (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. Team Hell No

WWE RAW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy (c) vs. B-Team

Bobby Lashley vs. Roman Reigns

Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin

