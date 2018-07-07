- Above is an ROH Throwback to Colt Cabana taking on Toru Yano at last year's Global Wars: Chicago show. Despite his hands being taped, Cabana was able to stacked up Yano for the pinfall victory.

- NJPW posted that a limited number of tickets will be available directly at the Cow Palace today beginning at 2pm PT. Plenty of tickets are also still available on Ticketmaster. The show gets started tonight at 8pm ET, and we'll have complete live coverage of what goes down.

- IWGP US Champion Jay White had some words for Juice Robinson before their title match at tonight's show. White notes that Robinson night won't be so easy with that cast on his left hand.

"I beat the so called 'Best Wrestler in the World' Kenny Omega, took his belt, and I've held on to it ever since," White said. "Juice Robinson, you think you can take this from me, you think it's going to be easier to take this from me than anybody else? You are sadly mistaken and you will find that out tomorrow. You can't use your strongest weapon, that 'Left hand of God.' Now, it just doesn't quite match up seeing as it's broken. You punched a chair, you idiot. ... If you use that hand tomorrow with its protective cast on it, you'll be disqualified and make my night a whole lot easier."

Pre-Match comments from the Champion, Jay White, before the IWGP US Heavyweight title match tomorrow at the G1 Special in San Francisco! Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP #NJPW #G1USA #NJPWWorld pic.twitter.com/EUO89uTyNJ — njpwworld (@njpwworld) July 7, 2018

- Cody Rhodes gave his thoughts about his upcoming match against IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega. Rhodes said that while he knows what's coming tonight, Omega doesn't have a clue, so fans should prepare themselves for Rhodes becoming champion at the G1 Special.

"I look forward to this. God, I look for to it, and everyone counting me out," Rhodes said. "I was surprised when I walked into Long Beach against Okada and was booed out of the building. I kind of thought I'd be up on people's shoulders as the 'American Hero' in the moment, but I know better now. I know what I'm walking into. And that's the thing, Kenny doesn't have a clue what he's walking into. I could strip it all away, I could send beautiful Brandi to the back, I could kick Bernard in the ass on his way. I could do that all. He's not going to know what to do with me bell-to-bell and that's what matters with the IWGP Championship. That's what matters at the Cow Palace. I think people need to prepare for the eventuality of the reality with me as champion."