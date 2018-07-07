Alexa Bliss On Next Table For 3, NXT Star Does 'The Worm' (Video), Craziest WWE Bathroom Incidents

- Thanks to this week's portable toilet segment between Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens, WWE posted up a Top 10 of the most outrageous bathroom incidents.

- There will be a new Table for 3 after this week's episode of Raw and it will feature WWE Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, Trish Stratus, and Lita.

See Also Kane Receives Criticism For Still Wrestling While Running For Mayor

- NXT Star Lacey Evans and her daughter entered a dance competition where Evans ended up busting out Scotty 2 Hotty's "The Worm" to help get them first place in the competition.