Alexa Bliss On Next Table For 3, NXT Star Does 'The Worm' (Video), Craziest WWE Bathroom Incidents

- Thanks to this week's portable toilet segment between Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens, WWE posted up a Top 10 of the most outrageous bathroom incidents.
- There will be a new Table for 3 after this week's episode of Raw and it will feature WWE Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, Trish Stratus, and Lita.
- NXT Star Lacey Evans and her daughter entered a dance competition where Evans ended up busting out Scotty 2 Hotty's "The Worm" to help get them first place in the competition.
When your kid wants to win a dance competition against competitors who twerk....you pull a @thescotty2hotty and make it happen. ??????— Lacey Evans (@LaceyEvansWWE) July 7, 2018
.#1stPlace #Winners #CruiseDanceOff #LikeALady #KeepItClassy pic.twitter.com/1lLhJoXb4r