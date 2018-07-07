WrestlingInc.com

Alexa Bliss On Next Table For 3, NXT Star Does 'The Worm' (Video), Craziest WWE Bathroom Incidents

By Joshua Gagnon | July 07, 2018

- Thanks to this week's portable toilet segment between Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens, WWE posted up a Top 10 of the most outrageous bathroom incidents.

- There will be a new Table for 3 after this week's episode of Raw and it will feature WWE Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, Trish Stratus, and Lita.

Kane Receives Criticism For Still Wrestling While Running For Mayor
- NXT Star Lacey Evans and her daughter entered a dance competition where Evans ended up busting out Scotty 2 Hotty's "The Worm" to help get them first place in the competition.


