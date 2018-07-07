Ronda Rousey HOF Highlights, TUF 27 Finale Results, Saturday's UFC 226 Fight Card

- Former UFC champion Ronda Rousey became the first female fighter to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame Thursday night, joining Matt Serra, Bruce Connal, Art Davie and the first Dan Henderson-Mauricio "Shogun" Rua fight in the 2018 class.

- Israel Adesanya earned a main event victory Friday night at The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale, besting Brad Tavares. The card took place from the Pearl Theater in Las Vegas. Along with Adesanya's win, Mike Trizano and Brad Katona each won tournament titles from The Ultimate Fighter 27.

Alex Caceres, Roxanne Modafferi, Alessio Di Chirico, Montana De La Rosa, Luis Pena, John Gunther, Bryce Mitchell, Steven Peterson and Gerald Meerschaert were other winners.

Complete results can be found below:

* Israel Adesanya def. Brad Tavares via unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45, 50-45)

* Mike Trizano def. Joe Giannetti via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28) to win The Ultimate Fighter 27 lightweight title

* Brad Katona def. Jay Cucciniello via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26) to win The Ultimate Fighter 27 featherweight title

* Alex Caceres def. Martin Bravo via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

* Roxanne Modafferi def. Barb Honchak via TKO (strikes) at 3:32 of Round 2

* Alessio Di Chirico def. Julian Marquez via split decision (29-28, 27-30, 29-28)

* Montana De La Rosa def. Rachael Ostovich via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:21 of Round 3

* Luis Pena def. Richie Smullen via submission (guillotine choke) at 3:32 of Round 1

* John Gunther def. Allan Zuniga via majority decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-28)

* Bryce Mitchell def. Tyler Diamond via majority decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-28)

* Steven Peterson def. Matt Bessette via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

* Gerald Meerschaert def. Oskar Piechota via technical submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:55 of Round 2

- The UFC will complete International Fight Week with UFC 226 Saturday night. In the main event, Stipe Miocic defends his heavyweight title against Daniel Cormier. The card takes place from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Earlier this week, a planned featherweight title fight between Max Holloway and Brian Ortega was pulled when Holloway was sent to the hospital with concussion-like symptoms. The new co-main event will see Francis Ngannou meet Derrick Lewis.

Below is the final fight card:

MAIN CARD (PPV/10 p.m. ET)

UFC Heavyweight Championship

Stipe Miocic (c) vs. Daniel Cormier

* Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Francis Ngannou

* Lightweight: Anthony Pettis vs. Michael Chiesa

* Light Heavyweight: Gokhan Saki vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)

* Middleweight: Uriah Hall vs. Paulo Costa

* Welterweight: Paul Felder vs. Mike Perry

* Bantamweight: Raphael Assuncao vs. Rob Font

* Welterweight: Curtis Millender vs. Max Griffin

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6:30 p.m. ET)

* Lightweight: Dan Hooker vs. Gilbert Burns

* Lightweight: Lando Vannata vs. Drakkar Klose

* Strawweight: Jamie Moyle vs. Emily Whitmire