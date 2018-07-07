Ronda Rousey Works WWE Live Event In Philadelphia (Video)

Ronda Rousey's first WWE singles match was at Money In The Bank where she faced Nia Jax for the Raw Women's Title. Alexa Bliss interrupted the match and cashed in her newly won Money In The Bank contract and took the title instead.

The next night on Raw, Rousey took her frustrations out on Bliss and Raw GM Kurt Angle. She pummeled her WrestleMania tag team partner with the Money In The Bank briefcase after interrupting a coronation ceremony Bliss insisted on. Then she put Bliss through a table to conclude the assault.

Rousey was promptly suspended for thirty-days following the attack, but that won't keep her from Extreme Rules because she bought a ticket. The first-ever UFC Bantamweight Champion plans to be at ringside and witness Bliss vs Jax battle in an Extreme Rules Match for the Raw Women's Title because as Rousey pointed out she is only suspended from Raw.

It turns out Rousey's suspension also doesn't apply to house shows. Rousey was in Philadelphia last night where she took on Jax with Bliss as special guest referee. This match took place one day following her induction into the UFC Hall Of Fame and the same match is booked for tonight's Madison Square Garden house show.

Rousey was victorious in Philly and the crowd was happy to see her back in the Wells Fargo Center, the same building where she made her official WWE debut at the 2018 Royal Rumble event.