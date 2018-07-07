WrestlingInc.com

NJPW G1 Special Ring Setup, Kenny Omega - Kota Ibushi, Nick Aldis Wants To Renegotiate For 'All In'

By Joshua Gagnon | July 07, 2018

- Above is the latest NWA video that took a look at Cody Rhodes coming up short at winning the ROH World Championship against Dalton Castle and Marty Scurll at ROH Best in the World (full results here). NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis made a deal with Cody that he would put his title up, if Cody also won the ROH title. Since that didn't happen, the champ wants to renegotiate.

"I may not be a bear, but I am all business," Aldis said. "And Cody, it's time to renegotiate."

- NJPW continues to hype tonight's G1 Special in San Francisco (full card here) by giving fans a sneak peek on what the ring setup looks like tonight. Obviously, it's not quite complete yet, but you can get a small glimpse of what the stage looks like to the left. Wrestling Inc. will have complete live coverage tonight at 8pm ET!


- In a recent interview (translated by Chris Charlton) Kota Ibushi spoke about his relationship with Kenny Omega. He laughed at everyone thinking they are a couple and said it's more like "two people that share one heart."


