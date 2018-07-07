Will Ospreay Says Who He'd Like To Face On The 205 Live Roster, The B-Team Theme, WWE Shop Sale

- Above is the official entrance music for The B-Team (Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel). Axel and Dallas will take on WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt at next week's Extreme Rules PPV.

- WWE Shop's latest sale is 30% off orders (20% off titles). No code is needed, simply click here to receive the discount. The sale runs until July 9 at 11:59pm PT.

- A fan on Twitter asked Will Ospreay if he could face one guy on the 205 Live roster, who would be his pick? Ospreay's response was simply, "Buddy Murphy." Murphy joined 205 Live in February to be involved in the tournament to determine the Cruiserweight Champion at WrestleMania 34 (won by Cedric Alexander). Earlier this week, Murphy had a fantastic No DQ Match against Mustafa Ali, which you can see a portion of in the video below.