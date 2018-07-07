The Undertaker - Ronda Rousey WWE Shirts, Roman Reigns Vs. AJ Styles Full Match, NWO Anniversary

- Above, then WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns defended his title against AJ Styles in an Extreme Rules Match at WWE Extreme Rules in 2016. The finish came when Styles went for a phenomenal forearm and was speared in midair, Reigns would win via pinfall.

- WWE Shop has put out new shirts for Ronda Rousey and The Undertaker. For Taker, the shirt is specifically for his appearance tonight at Madison Square Garden, his first time back since 2010. Undertaker will be teaming up with Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman to face Elias, Kevin Owens, and Baron Corbin.

- 22 years ago today, the nWo was formed at WCW Bash at the Beach. Below is video of Hulk Hogan turning heel and teaming up with Scott Hall and Kevin Nash.