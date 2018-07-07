Alexa Bliss - NYC Shoot (Video), The Rock Late Night Show Appearance, WWE Stars Visit Mattel HQ

- Above, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins check out the Mattel HQ in Los Angeles, California to see some of the latest WWE Figures.

- The Rock will be making an appearance this Wednesday on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on CBS to promote Skyscraper. The action film is set to release in the US on July 13.

See Also Rumors On WWE Possibly Buying US Indie Promotion

- With WWE in town for tonight's Madison Square Garden event, WWE Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss tweeted out a video of her getting some photos shot in the city. At next week's Extreme Rules PPV, Bliss will be defending the title against Nia Jax in an Extreme Rules match. Ronda Rousey has already said she'll be in the front row to watch.