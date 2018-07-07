ROH Episode 354 Recap: Ultimo Guerrero In Action, Jonathan Gresham Vs. Kenny King

Ian Riccaboni and Colt Cabana check in on commentary after the usual ROH signature video package. Jonathan Gresham and Kenny King make their entrances.

Jonathan Gresham vs. Kenny King

Gresham locks in a wrist-lock on King. King hits a pair of arm-drags on Gresham. They lock up. King pushes Gresham to the corner. Gresham eventually hits a cross-body from off the top rope on King. King rolls through and pins Gresham for a two count. Gresham ducks a clothesline attempt from King. Gresham hit s a hurricanruna on King. Gresham pins King for a two count. King hits the Royal Flush. King pins Gresham for the win.

Winner: Kenny King

Facade (with Danni) and Josh Woods make their entrances. Shane Taylor has joined the commentary team.

Facade vs. Josh Woods

Woods kicks Facade. Woods hits a pair of gut wrench suplexes on Facade. Facade hits a hurricanruna on Woods. Facade superkicks Woods. Woods slams Facade to the mat. Facade kicks Woods in the face. Facade eventually hits a springboard bulldog from off the top rope on Woods. Facade pins Woods for a two count. Woods catches Facade as he goes for the top rope. Woods hits a German Suplex on Facade. Woods gets Facade up into a FIreman's Carry position before slamming him to the mat. Woods pins Facade for the win.

Winner: Josh Woods

Woods grabs a microphone after the match. Woods talks about Taylor previously knocking him out. Taylor addresses Woods from the stage. Taylor says that Woods found out why they call him one punch Taylor for a reason. Woods challenges Taylor to come to the ring. Taylor walks to ringside. Woods doesn't get in the ring, saying he doesn't want to fight for the New York fans for free. Taylor says that Big Money Shane doesn't fight for free. Taylor makes his exit.

Matt Taven (with TK O'Ryan) and Ultimo Guerrero make their entrances.

Matt Taven vs. Ultimo Guerrero

They lock up. Taven takes Guerrero to the mat. Taven locks in a headlock, Guerrero reverses it into a wrist-lock and takes Taven to the mat. Taven eventually goes for a hurricanruna from off the top rope on Guerrero. Guerrero blocks it and hits a power bomb from off the top rope on Taven. Guerrero pins Taven for a two count. They exchange strikes. Taven springboards from the second rope and kicks Guerrero in the face. Taven ascends the turnbuckles, Guerrero follows him. O'Ryan gets up on the apron, Guerrero slaps him. Several balloons start flying up to the ceiling, Vinny Marseglia shows up and pops a balloon on Guerrero. Taven hits Climax on Guerrero. Taven pins Guerrero for the win.

Winner: Matt Taven

Taven grabs a microphone after the match. Taven asks what else he has to prove before they realize the greatness that is Matt Taven. Taven says he has respect for Ultimo Guerrero, but he'll never be as good as Matt Taven as the show comes to a close.