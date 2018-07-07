WWE Stars Hype Madison Square Garden Show, Lana Cheers On Russia In The World Cup, Cedric Alexander

- Above is a preview of WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander defending his title against Hideo Itami on this Tuesday's 205 Live.
- As noted, WWE will be holding a live event tonight at Madison Square Garden and a few WWE Stars have commented on the upcoming show. Also below is Ember Moon, Kalisto, WWE Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, Matt Hardy, and Jinder Mahal taking a photo in the streets of NYC.
20 years is a long time, but finally I get a chance to walk the aisle @TheGarden ....Tonight "The Worlds Most Famous Arena" becomes Absolutely #Glorious— Bobby Roode (@REALBobbyRoode) July 7, 2018
Ahead of making her debut at @TheGarden tonight, @WWEEmberMoon has one goal in mind...to ECLIPSE her competition! #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/oz4nib6xww— WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2018
Progression pic.twitter.com/kfPeotp0Pd— LIV Morgan ?? (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) July 7, 2018
I've gone from @mcitywrestling wrestling in a Chinese restaurant to @WWE wrestling #MadisonSquareGarden - Just a Aussie loving a Dream! ????— WWE Buddy Murphy (@WWE_Murphy) July 7, 2018
- Today, Russia faced Croatia in the World Cup with the winner headed to the final four to join Belgium, France, and England. On Twitter, Lana showed her support for Russia where the team scored a late goal in the game to take things into a shootout (Croatia would ended up winning 4-3).
Come ON #Russia ????!!!!! My heart is racing !!!!!! #RUSCRO #WorldCup— CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) July 7, 2018
I believe in miracles! I believe in the underdog! Just like #Russia in the #WorldCup ! We are going to win on #LANADAY !!!!!! I believe !!!!!!! #RUSCRO pic.twitter.com/OH2UE8HngE— CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) July 7, 2018
Wow #Russia ???? when they scored ! #RussiaVsCroatia ! #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/9jQsRIXV2A— CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) July 7, 2018