Young Bucks Say Evil And Sanada Envy Them, Okada Enjoying His Time In The States Before G1 Special

- Below, IWGP Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks talk about how they are currently on top of their game in pro wrestling and the merchandising world. The duo will meet EVIL and SANADA later tonight.

"I see the look of envy in EVIL and SANADA's eyes, they mentioned it early, 'Oh, those championship titles belong around our waist, they're more important around our waist," Matt Jackson said. "I can't help but laugh a little bit, because when you have the belts on two guys like us, we are self-made millionaires. We are the brand. It's the Superkick Party brand. We're bigger than professional wrestling, we're bigger than New Japan Pro Wrestling, and for sure bigger than EVIL and SANADA."

- Below, EVIL and SANADA said they plan on bringing the titles back to Japan with them.

"Young Bucks, talking t-shirt sales is so important for you, I know," EVIL said. "But the IWGP title is made in Japan. Those belts belong in Japan. We're gonna take those title back to Japan with us as champions. Don't think about running. This is EVIL! Everything is EVIL! "

- In tonight's event, Kazuchika Okada will team up with Will Ospreay to face Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI. On Twitter, Okada has been enjoying his time in the States as he checked out a San Francisco Giants game and headed to In 'N Out. Be sure to join Wrestling Inc. for complete live coverage beginning at 8pm ET!