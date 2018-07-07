NJPW G1 Special Live Coverage: Kenny Omega Defends Against Cody, Multiple Title Matches, Young Bucks

Welcome to the Wrestling Inc's live coverage of NJPW G1 Special, which will begin at 8pm ET! US residents can watch the show live on AXS TV. Those outside of the US can watch live on NJPW World (about $9 to sign-up). All of you can chime in with your thoughts throughout the show in the comments section below.

Please help spread word of tonight's coverage by using the various SHARE buttons on the page to let others know where to join in. Hit the REFRESH button on your browser to get the most up-to-date results.

SHO, YOH, Rocky Romero, Gedo, YOSHI-HASHI vs. Chase Owens, Yurijo Takahashi, Tanga Loa, Tama Tonga, and King Haku

Haku and YOSHI get us started, YOSHI getting the best of Haku dropping him to the mat, but Haku nails a running clothesline before tagging in Loa. Romero comes in and tries to out-power Loa, but it doesn't work out so well until he hits a hurricanrana and a bunch of clotheslines in the corner. Tonga gets in the ring and hits a massive splash in the corner on Romero, crowd is really popping for him. Haku with a piledriver on Romero, cover, ref with a weird count (blown spot?), but only two.

Owens is tagged in and pops Romero in the midsection, continues to work him over, backbreaker, cover, two-count. Takahashi is in there, low dropkick, cover, two. Romero just can't seem to tag out. Flips out of two back suplexes, double hurricanrana and tags in YOH. SHO gets in there and they hit a few double team moves, Takahashi fights out of it and hits a DDT counter on SHO. Tonga is tagged in and stomps away on SHO. Gedo swings on Tonga and Loa as things break down with everybody getting in their strikes on the other team. Romero with a springboard double dropkick on Tonga and Loa, followed by a suicide dive on Loa. Gedo tries for a cover, but Haku grabs Gedo with the tongan death grip! Tonga drops Gedo with gun stun, cover, and that will do it.

Winners: Chase Owens, Yurijo Takahashi, Tanga Loa, Tama Tonga, and King Haku via Pinfall

Toru Yano and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Zack Sabre Jr. and Minoru Suzuki

Suzuki and Ishii get us started with endless forearms in the middle of the ring. Suzuki gets the best of Ishii, but gets dropped and he tags out to Sabre Jr. Yano decides it's his time to join the match. Yano hangs near the ropes to keep away from Sabre, then wants to shake hands. Sabre isn't sure and ends up yanking Yano's arm for a moment. Yano gets to the rope and tries for another handshake, Sabre does the same and gets an eye rake. Yano in the ropes again and taunts his opponent.

Sabre with a couple european uppercuts and gets take down by the hair. Yano back in the ropes again, Suzuki runs into the ring and boots Ishii off the ring and launches him into the barricade. While Suzuki and Ishii chop each other on the outside, Sabre works over Yano in the ring with a double wristlock. The referee is distracted now and Sabre/Suzuki rotate all over Yano's body with a bunch of submissions. Sabre knocks Ishii off the apron yet again. Ishii and Suzuki back in there with some massive strikes by Ishii and a couple taunting kicks to the head of Suzuki as he stands back up.

Ishii with a slap to the face, Suzuki with a big forearm as the crowd goes dead quiet. Big forearms to Ishii as he falls to the mat. Ishii back up and lands his own set of forearms and slaps. A bunch of slaps on Ishii (who yells back at him) Suzuki goes into a rear naked choke, snapmare reversal by Ishii and both are down. Sabre and Yano both tag in as Yano removes the turnbuckle. Swings it at Sabre, misses, referee is distracted. Suzuki grabs the pad and smacks Yano in the face with it. Yano tries for a lowblow, Sabre catches it with his legs, twists Yano's arm, but Ishii is right there with a big lariat, Yano with the pin, 1-2-3!

Winner: Toru Yano via Pinfall

- Post-match, Suzuki goes to the crowd and grabs a chair. He brings it to the ring as a young lion tries to keep him back. He's pushed back towards the ramp, Suzuki with a big chairshot to one of the young lion's back as he and Sabre head to the back.

KUSHIDA and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Marty Scurll and Hangman Page