WWE Main Event Recap: Jinder Mahal In Action, The Ascension Vs. Heath Slater & Rhyno



The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. The Ascension's Konnor & Viktor make their entrances as Vic Joseph, Percy Watson and Nigel McGuinness check in on commentary. Heath Slater & Rhyno make their entrance.

The Ascension (Konnor & Viktor) vs. Heath Slater & Rhyno

Viktor and Slater lock up. Viktor hits a snap mare on Slater. Viktor eventually locks in a headlock on Rhyno. Rhyno fights out of it. Slater strikes Rhyno. Rhyno hits a belly-to-belly suplex on Viktor. Slater is tagged in. Slater chops Viktor. Slater hits a running knee strike on Viktor. Slater hits a neck-breaker on Viktor. Konnor breaks up a pin attempt by Slater. Rhyno clotheslines Konnor out of the ring. Viktor sends Rhyno out of the ring. Slater rolls Viktor up for a two count. Konnor sends Rhyno into the ringside barrier. Viktor clotheslines Slater. Konnor is tagged in. Konnor and Viktor hit The Fall Of Man on Slater. Konnor pins Slater for the win.

Winners: The Ascension (Konnor & Viktor)

A recap of Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins defeating Drew McIntrye & Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler via disqualification RAW is shown.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Roman Reigns & Bobby Lashley defeating The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder) via disqualification.

A recap of Team Hell No (Kane & Daniel Bryan) defeating The Usos (Jimmy & Jey) on SmackDown Live is shown.

Zack Ryder and Jinder Mahal (with Sunil Singh) make their entrances.

Zack Ryder vs. Jinder Mahal

They lock up. Mahal locks in headlock, Ryder sends him to the ropes. Mahal hits a shoulder block on Ryder. Slater eventually hits a neck-breaker on Mahal. Ryder clotheslines Mahal. Mahal sends Ryder into the corner. Mahal runs towards Ryder, Ryder gets his knees up. Ryder hits a dropkick from the second turnbuckle on Mahal. Ryder connects with a forearm on Mahal in the corner. Sunil Singh briefly distracts Ryder from the apron. Ryder goes for the Brokski Boot on Mahal, Mahal moves out of the way. Mahal hits the Khallas on Ryder. Mahal pins Ryder for the win.

Winner: Jinder Mahal

A recap of Braun Strowman sending Kevin Owens off the stage in a Porta-Potty on RAW is shown to close the show.