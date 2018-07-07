The Undertaker Rolls His Eyes For New York Knicks Star Enes Kanter Backstage At WWE MSG Show (Video)

The Undertaker is wrestling his first match at Madison Square Garden since September 2010 tonight as "The Deadman" partners with Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman against Kevin Owens, Baron Corbin, and Elias in a Six-Man Tag Team Match. Ahead of tonight's show, The Undertaker did his trademark eye roll backstage for New York Knicks star Enes Kanter.

The official Instagram account of Madison Square Garden also posted this photo of The Undertaker and Kanter.

Kanter is a long time wrestling fan and said as far back as 2010 that he wants to a wrestler after he's done playing basketball.

"After my basketball career, I want to be a wrestler, professional wrestler," Kanter said in a radio interview.

Kanter said The Undertaker is his favorite wrestler.

"I started watching like four or five years ago, and right now I feel like [The Undertaker] on the court. His nickname is unbelievable that's why I love it, "The Deadman," I love it."

He even has a little play on words with his last name.

"People started calling me the Underkanter. Right now my nickname is Underkanter."

Now in 2018, the 26-year-old would still consider a WWE career after retiring from basketball. He said so while answering a question on Twitter in May.

Kanter isn't shy about his love for professional wrestling as he posed for photos with Brock Lesnar, Braun Strowman, The New Day and John Cena at WWE's last event at Madison Square Garden back in March.