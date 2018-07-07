Title Changes Hands At Tonight's NJPW G1 Special

Juice Robinson won the IWGP US Championship against Jay White at tonight's NJPW G1 Special.

This is Robinson's first time winning the title. White won it back in January.

Be sure to check out our live coverage of tonight's show!

You can see how the title changed hands in the videos below:

SIDE RUSSIAN LEG SWEEP FRM THE APRON TO THE FLOOR!!! #G1USA #NJPW pic.twitter.com/Y05knuJT1g — Italo Santana ???? (@BulletClubItal) July 8, 2018