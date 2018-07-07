Title Changes Hands At Tonight's NJPW G1 Special

Juice Robinson won the IWGP US Championship against Jay White at tonight's NJPW G1 Special.
This is Robinson's first time winning the title. White won it back in January.
Be sure to check out our live coverage of tonight's show!
You can see how the title changed hands in the videos below:
Juice Robinson with a Cannonball off the apron!! #G1USA #NJPW pic.twitter.com/p2BYbD4uPt— Italo Santana ???? (@BulletClubItal) July 8, 2018
#G1USA #NJPW pic.twitter.com/QtQZqsXIbh— Italo Santana ???? (@BulletClubItal) July 8, 2018
Flatliner followed by a Deadlift German Suplex with a bridge by @JayWhiteNZ #G1USA #NJPW pic.twitter.com/DzYYaSnRnh— Italo Santana ???? (@BulletClubItal) July 8, 2018
MY GOODNE#G1USA #NJPW @JayWhiteNZ pic.twitter.com/b1Wwiva4Xu— Italo Santana ???? (@BulletClubItal) July 8, 2018
SIDE RUSSIAN LEG SWEEP FRM THE APRON TO THE FLOOR!!! #G1USA #NJPW pic.twitter.com/Y05knuJT1g— Italo Santana ???? (@BulletClubItal) July 8, 2018
Superplex!!! #G1USA #NJPW pic.twitter.com/TvWwxqqHsm— Italo Santana ???? (@BulletClubItal) July 8, 2018
PULP FRICTION!!!!!!!! #G1USA #NJPW pic.twitter.com/22BRkPf16D— Italo Santana ???? (@BulletClubItal) July 8, 2018
HE DID IT!!!!!!! JUICE ROBINSON IS THE NEW IWGP UNITED STATES HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION!!!!!! #G1USA #NJPW pic.twitter.com/VZG1bwpahy— Italo Santana ???? (@BulletClubItal) July 8, 2018
For the first time in his career, Juice Robinson is the IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion. #G1USA #NJPW pic.twitter.com/EGlBY4SDKF— Italo Santana ???? (@BulletClubItal) July 8, 2018