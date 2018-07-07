Bullet Club Explodes After Kenny Omega Vs. Cody At NJPW G1 Special

Kenny Omega retained the IWGP Heavyweight Championship via pinfall against Cody at tonight's NJPW G1 Special.
After the match, Haku, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa came out to celebrate. They then attacked Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks and had "Firing Squad" shirts on. The rest of the Bullet Club (minus Bad Luck Fale) came down to the ring and each would get beat up by Loa, Tonga, and Haku. Cody stumbled out and teased joining them, but remained with the Bullet Club.
After the trio left, Cody would help Omega up and it looks like things are better between the two wrestlers as the group recovered from the attack.
Check out our results from tonight's show.
You can check out videos of the match and what happened afterwards below:
Here comes @CodyRhodes #G1USA #NJPW pic.twitter.com/DpGVKhNKGI— Italo Santana ???? (@BulletClubItal) July 8, 2018
Here comes the IWGP heavyweight Champion @KennyOmegamanX with @MattJackson13 & @NickJacksonYB #G1USA #NJPW pic.twitter.com/PnyTMDdMHp— Italo Santana ???? (@BulletClubItal) July 8, 2018
.@CodyRhodes FLY'S. #G1USA #NJPW pic.twitter.com/lS7eNFAhmo— Italo Santana ???? (@BulletClubItal) July 8, 2018
DOUBLE FOOT STOMP THROUGH THE TABLE!!!! #G1USA #NJPW @KennyOmegamanX pic.twitter.com/GZ0Brk1IKk— Italo Santana ???? (@BulletClubItal) July 8, 2018
DAMN!!! #G1USA #NJPW @CodyRhodes pic.twitter.com/crgnbnP2na— Italo Santana ???? (@BulletClubItal) July 8, 2018
SUPERPLEX OFF THE TOP OF THE LADDER!!!!! @CodyRhodes #G1USA #NJPW pic.twitter.com/Wvies4zJYC— Italo Santana ???? (@BulletClubItal) July 8, 2018
RUNNING POWERBOMB TO THE TABLE!!!!!! @KennyOmegamanX #G1USA #NJPW pic.twitter.com/9YctIDYIsq— Italo Santana ???? (@BulletClubItal) July 8, 2018
ONE WINGED ANGEL!!!!! @KennyOmegamanX RETAINS THE IWGP HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP!!!! #G1USA #NJPW pic.twitter.com/LMJq6oha8F— Italo Santana ???? (@BulletClubItal) July 8, 2018
WHAT THE HELL!!!! @Tama_Tonga HAS TURNED ON @KennyOmegamanX #G1USA #NJPW pic.twitter.com/fmW9XWwX7D— Italo Santana ???? (@BulletClubItal) July 8, 2018
RUNNING POWERSLAM TO PAGE!!! @TangaloaNJPW #G1USA #NJPW pic.twitter.com/CVdlYwhWXp— Italo Santana ???? (@BulletClubItal) July 8, 2018
.@CodyRhodes IS NOT ON THE TONGANS SIDE!!! #G1USA #NJPW pic.twitter.com/gU4khjua7f— Italo Santana ???? (@BulletClubItal) July 8, 2018
KING HAKU WITH A PILEDRIVER TO KENNY OMEGA ON A CHAIR!!!! #G1USA #NJPW pic.twitter.com/EtvBNEEcSp— Italo Santana ???? (@BulletClubItal) July 8, 2018
That's the end of #G1USA #NJPW pic.twitter.com/LGHN1JCWTm— Italo Santana ???? (@BulletClubItal) July 8, 2018
#G1USA #NJPW pic.twitter.com/f3rjJVAjZV— Italo Santana ???? (@BulletClubItal) July 8, 2018
#G1USA #NJPW pic.twitter.com/frc4KReW2I— Italo Santana ???? (@BulletClubItal) July 8, 2018