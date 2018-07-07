Bullet Club Explodes After Kenny Omega Vs. Cody At NJPW G1 Special

Kenny Omega retained the IWGP Heavyweight Championship via pinfall against Cody at tonight's NJPW G1 Special.

After the match, Haku, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa came out to celebrate. They then attacked Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks and had "Firing Squad" shirts on. The rest of the Bullet Club (minus Bad Luck Fale) came down to the ring and each would get beat up by Loa, Tonga, and Haku. Cody stumbled out and teased joining them, but remained with the Bullet Club.

After the trio left, Cody would help Omega up and it looks like things are better between the two wrestlers as the group recovered from the attack.

Check out our results from tonight's show.

You can check out videos of the match and what happened afterwards below: