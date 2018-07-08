WWE Live Event Results From MSG (7/7): The Undertaker Returns, Ronda Rousey In Action

WWE returned to Madison Square Garden tonight, here are the results:

* Bobby Lashley defeated Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh)

* Cedric Alexander (c) defeated Buddy Murphy (WWE Cruiserweight Championship)

* Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt (c) defeated Titus O'Neil & Apollo Crews (w/Dana Brooke) and Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas (WWE Raw Tag Team Championship)

* Bayley, Ember Moon, and Natalya defeated Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan and Alicia Fox

* Mojo Rawley defeated Bobby Roode

* Dolph Ziggler (w/Drew McIntyre) defeated Seth Rollins and Finn Balor (Intercontinental Championship)

* Kalisto, Gran Metalik, and Lince Dorado defeated Drew Gulak, Jack Gallagher, and Brian Kendrick

* Ronda Rousey defeated Nia Jax (Alexa Bliss was the special referee)

* Undertaker, Braun Strowman, and Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens, Elias, and Baron Corbin

* It was also announced WWE will return to MSG on December 26 for a SmackDown live event. The advertised matches are AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe for the WWE Championship along with Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz. Of course, card is subject to change.