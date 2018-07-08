Yesterday we asked which of the WWE Extreme Rules matches you're most hyped about and it came down to two: AJ Styles defending the WWE Championship against Rusev, and Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler 30-minute IC Championship Iron Man Match. Even though many of you think Styles will retain, Rusev getting a high-profile singles match has a lot of you interested. Lashley and Roman Reigns came in third, partly due to it having some kind of story behind it and it's a little bit of a dream match.

Thanks to everyone who responded, here are some of the top comments:

Arturo Olivo:

"AJ Styles vs Rusev is the match I am interested in. Phenomenal Forearm with Rusev catching Styles and putting him in the Accolade."

Richard Rood:

"Ziggler vs. Rollins, if I'm talking about just the actual match itself. After their great match on RAW, there's reason to be optimistic that it will deliver. But if I consider possible fallout and storylines, I'm interested to see what happens in the SmackDown tag title match. Is this Team Hell No reunion actually going to last for a little while? Or is it just a quick setup for a short Kane vs. Bryan feud leading into SummerSlam?"

TABLE-SAN:

"AJ vs Rusev. It's been a long time since Rusev has had such a big singles match and it could be great, AJ probably wins but that'll make it all the more exciting if Rusev looks like he's going to win or actually wins."

Jack:

"Only one "Extreme Rules" match on a PPV called Extreme Rules. Only thing appealing is Ziggler/Rollins."

