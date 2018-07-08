WrestlingInc.com

NJPW Star Suffers Injury At NJPW G1 Special, Taken To Hospital

By Joshua Gagnon | July 08, 2018

According the Wrestling Observer Radio, Hiromu Takahashi suffered a broken neck (preliminary report) in his IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship match against Dragon Lee at last night's G1 Special in San Francisco. After finishing the match, he collapsed backstage and was taken to the hospital shortly after.

The injury was said to most likely come from the move below as Takahashi was dropped on his head.


NJPW G1 Special Results (7/7): Kenny Omega Defends Against Cody, Bullet Club Is Not Fine
Takahashi was able to wrestle for another couple minutes after taking that move and landed his finisher (Time Bomb) to pick up the pinfall victory and retain the title.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

