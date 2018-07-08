The Undertaker Puts Away Kevin Owens At MSG (Video), Paul Heyman On Brock Lesnar, Sheamus

- Above, Sheamus worked out with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

- As noted, The Undertaker returned to Madison Square Garden (full results here) to team up with Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman against Elias, Kevin Owens, and Baron Corbin. Reigns would tag out to Taker and he would eventually Tombstone Owens to get the victory for his team, which you can see in the video below.

- At last night's UFC 226, Brock Lesnar challenged the newly crowned UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier to a fight after Cormier called him out. On Twitter, Paul Heyman congratulated Cormier on his title win and did his usual introduction for his client.