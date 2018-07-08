Another WWE Star Out For Awhile?, Samoa Joe Visits Video Game Store In Tokyo, WWE - Instagram Photos

- Above, Xavier Woods, Shelton Benjamin, and Samoa Joe visited the Tokyo video game store, Super Potato. The guys played some of the in-house arcade games and picked up some new gaming items.
- WWE posted this week's top 25 Instagram photos. The collection includes: Braun Strowman, Peyton Royce (with Billie Kay), Mandy Rose, and Renee Young.
Happy 4th of July America!!!!!!!!!!!!! This is an old photo. Currently I'm in bed in Blue Jays sweats. I'll update you on my star spangled outfit as it progresses and I eat hotdogs and guzzle beers and listen to Springsteen. Stay safe out there and man do I love the smell of sparklers. Is that's weird? It's magic.
- On Twitter, Fandango tweeted out, "See ya guys in 6-? months" singling an injury that's going to keep him out for quite some time. It's not known right now what kind of injury Fandango sustained, but he received some encouraging words from Road Dogg, EC3, and Adam Pearce.
