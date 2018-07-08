Dana White 'Definitely' Making Brock Lesnar Vs. Daniel Cormier, Stipe Miocic On UFC 226 Loss

- The UFC is going full-steam ahead with plans of putting Brock Lesnar and Daniel Cormier together inside the Octagon. After Cormier defeated Stipe Miocic Saturday night at UFC 226 to become the heavyweight champion, he called out Lesnar, the reigning WWE Universal champion. Lesnar had sat Octagon-side as "DC" knocked out Miocic.

The two became involved in a brief shoving match before officials separated them. Lesnar, according to White, will need six months of clean testing in the USADA pool to become eligible to fight, meaning the bout is likely for early in 2018.

"We're definitely going to make that fight," White said. "He's going to pop up (in the USADA testing) here Monday or Tuesday."

Cormier, who is also the current UFC light heavyweight champion, mentioned during his post-fight press conference a desire to fight again this year before concluding his career in 2019. That could mean a title defense of his 205-pound belt before facing Lesnar for the heavyweight championship.

"I fight Brock Lesnar, I get paid," said Cormier, who added he is only interested in big fights to finish his career.

- Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic attended the post-fight press conference, showed up on FOX Sports 1 and even posted a message to his fans on social media after losing to Daniel Cormier at UFC 226. Miocic set a title-defense record for the heavyweight division before being finished Saturday night.

Tonight wasn't my night. I'm feeling good. Thanks to all my fans for the support. Love you guys! See you back in The Land! pic.twitter.com/D2KUR4ex4d — Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) July 8, 2018



