- Above, Kenny Omega is featured in the new music/rhythm mobile video game BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! trailer.

- Last week, a World of Sport trailer was released and noted the show would begin airing this month. Earlier today on Twitter, it was revealed the show will begin on July 28 at 5pm on ITV. Some of the names involved in the show: Wade Barrett, Will Ospreay, Grado, Viper, Bea Priestley, Rampage, Ayesha Raymond, and Kay Lee Ray.

- After being attacked by Toma Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Haku at last night's G1 Special, Matt Jackson commented on Twitter about the Bullet Club regrouping. Jackson wrote, "Licking our wounds. We're a family. We will overcome this. #BulletClubElite"