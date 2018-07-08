Braun Strowman Holds Off Nicholas From Bray Wyatt (Photo), Total Bellas Preview, Sanity

- Above, Sanity is the subject of this week's Canvas 2 Canvas. Next week will feature Shawn Michaels.

- After being off for a week, Total Bellas returns to TV tonight. The current season is averaging just under 588k viewers per episode, down from last season's 640k. Below is the preview for tonight's show.

"While John Cena is out of town for media events, Brie steps in as a substitute fiancé to help an overwhelmed Nikki plan the wedding of her dreams. Bryan is shocked when Brie spends $30,000 on a piece of art behind his back."

- Backstage at last night's Madison Square Garden WWE live event, one half of the WWE Raw Tag Team Champions, Bray Wyatt, bumped into former Champion - and Braun Strowman's WrestleMania tag partner - Nicholas. Wyatt wrote, "I play for keeps little Nicholas" as he held the title up in front of him in the photo. Wyatt and Matt Hardy will defend the titles next Sunday against The B-Team at WWE Extreme Rules.