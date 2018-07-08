WWE Gives Update On Fandango Injury

Earlier today, Fandango posted on Twitter "See ya guys in 6-? months," indicating he sustained some kind of injury. WWE has now confirmed his injury as a Left Labrum tear in his shoulder, which will require surgery. Here is WWE's full statement:
"WWE.com has learned that Fandango has suffered a Left Labrum tear in his shoulder and will require surgery to fix the issue.
With surgery scheduled for this Tuesday, Fandango Tweeted Sunday morning and speculated that he could be out of action for six months.
Check back with WWE.com for more details as they become available."
Seeya guys in 6-? Months ??— Fandango (@WWEFandango) July 8, 2018
Fandango and Tyler Breeze moved from SmackDown to Raw during the Superstar Shake-Up back in April. Breeze commented earlier today possibly about his tag partner's injury.
Well, damn— Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) July 8, 2018