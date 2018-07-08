WWE Gives Update On Fandango Injury

Earlier today, Fandango posted on Twitter "See ya guys in 6-? months," indicating he sustained some kind of injury. WWE has now confirmed his injury as a Left Labrum tear in his shoulder, which will require surgery. Here is WWE's full statement:

With surgery scheduled for this Tuesday, Fandango Tweeted Sunday morning and speculated that he could be out of action for six months.

Check back with WWE.com for more details as they become available."