According to WBRC FOX 6 News, former Memphis Wrestling Personality, Nate Whitlock, passed away last Friday. Known to many as "Nate the Rat," he had a number of different runs as a manager for Memphis Wrestling (CWA and USWA). The cause of death has not yet been released.

Whitlock had managed wrestlers such as, The Undertaker (then known as Master of Pain), Jerry "The King" Lawler, and The Godfather (then known as The Soul Taker).

Long-time Memphis announcer and current WMC-TV channel 5 Meteorologist, Dave Brown, told WMC Action News, "He really played the [heel] role well. I liked being around him. He was just a nice guy. Anything that was asked of him, he was willing to do."

Our condolences to the friends and family of Nate Whitlock. Below are a couple more videos from his career.