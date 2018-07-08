Cody Rhodes Taking Time Off From Pro Wrestling To Heal

Cody Rhodes failed to capture the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at the G1 Special in San Francisco. Cody and Kenny Omega took each other to the limit but The Cleaner was able to keep his title and cement his leadership of The Bullet Club. Now Cody needs a break from pro wrestling.

"A breathtaking evening with NJPW. I'm taking a lil' time off from wrestling to heal my body & explore another very fun project. Thank you all. Let's meet at All In," Rhodes tweeted out the afternoon following his match at the Cow Palace. He also included a picture of his main event entrance during the show with this message.

There's no word on exactly what project he has lined up just yet, but he's still set for 'All In.' Cody has acted several times in the past including a recurring role on Arrow and his involvement with WAGS Atlanta. He dyed his hair blonde for an acting role as well and just recently changed his hair back before the G1 Special In San Francisco.