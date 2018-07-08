Carmella Comments On Viral Video Of Moonwalking DDT: I Can Do Better

Carmella proudly proclaims she is the "moonwalking, trash talking, Princess of Staten Island." Now she's SmackDown Women's Champion and has to face Asuka once again at Extreme Rules to keep her title.

A video of a Michael Jackson impersonator hitting Jorel Nelson with a moonwalking DDT has gone viral. Since Carmella became famous for moonwalking, plenty of fans have apparently made her aware of this clip from a Future Stars Of Wrestling show in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Carmella said there's no need to tag her in messages with the video anymore because she already saw it. She also commented on how she can do the move better. Fans might see Carmella try this kind of thing out in the ring as she also said to, "stay tuned."

This is the greatest thing that's ever happened .... #moonwalkddt pic.twitter.com/mWlv4XT0LI — RosenbergTelevision (@Rosenbergradio) July 6, 2018