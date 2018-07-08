Ronda Rousey Has 'No Words' For WWE MSG Appearance, Fans On Brock Lesnar - Bobby Lashley, Bellas

- Above is an exclusive clip from Total Bellas on The Bella Twins YouTube Channel. Nikki talked about how Brie's advice - even though she means well - can come off as rude.

- WWE's latest poll asked fans "Do you think Bobby Lashley's skills are legit enough to beat Brock Lesnar?" As of this writing, "Yes" is leading with 63% of the vote over "No."

- Ronda Rousey made an appearance at last night's WWE live event at Madison Square Garden where she defeated Nia Jax. On her Instagram, Rousey commented on the experience.

"There are no words... Thank you New York and MSG for a night I'll never forget. I'd be lying if I said I didn't cry like a baby at the end of last night... Happy tears, but what a whirlwind past few days have been... I'm humbled, grateful, and far from finished."