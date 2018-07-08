CM Punk Gives His Ultimate Workout Playlist, The Undertaker Posts Photo Of His WWE MSG Gear, UUDD

- Above is episode 11 of Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze playing the video game, A Way Out. In the game, the duo are headed to Mexico and have to dive out of a plane on their way there.

- CM Punk gave his ultimate workout playlist to the website, Kerrang. Here's the full list and you can see why Punk picked each song by clicking here.

* Misfits – "Green Hell"

* Madball – "Set It Off"

* Rocket From the Crypt – "Middle"

* Against Me! – "Black Me Out"

* Run the Jewels – "Talk to Me"

* Rancid – "Roots Radical"

* Cock Sparrer – "Take 'Em All"

* Bouncing Souls – "Apartment 5F"

* Turnstile – "I Don't Wanna Be Blind"

* Motorhead – "Ace of Spades"

* Frank Turner – "The Next Storm"

* Living Colour – "Cult of Personality"

See Also Mike Jackson On Why He Didn't Finish CM Punk At UFC 225

- Through his Instagram account, The Undertaker posted a photos of himself (and his gear) before his appearance at last night's MSG live event. Undertaker teamed up with Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns to defeat Kevin Owens, Elias, and Baron Corbin. Taker would Tombstone Owens to pick up the victory.