WrestlingInc.com

NJPW Gives Update On Hiromu Takahashi Injury, Bad Luck Fale's Harsh Bullet Club Tweet, Kenny Omega

By Joshua Gagnon | July 09, 2018

- Above is Kenny Omega vs. Tetsuya Naito from the G1 Climax in 2016. Omega would hit one winged angel for the victory. On Twitter, he noted it's one of his personal favorites.


- As noted, according the Wrestling Observer Radio, Hiromu Takahashi suffered a broken neck (preliminary report) in his IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship match against Dragon Lee at last night's G1 Special in San Francisco. After finishing the match, he collapsed backstage and was taken to the hospital shortly after. NJPW has confirmed Takahashi has a "neck injury" and is currently undergoing evaluation. The company also noted he's conscious and is able to sit/talk.

Kenny Omega And Tama Tonga Make First Comments Since Bullet Club Brawl
See Also
Kenny Omega And Tama Tonga Make First Comments Since Bullet Club Brawl

- Notably absent from the Bullet Club brawl at last weekend's G1 Special (full results here) was one of two remaining founding members, Bad Luck Fale. His apparent response to the situation was, "F--- 'em!" This prompted a bunch of replies as to which side he's referring to. Tama Tonga is the other remaining original member, so one would think Fale will side with Tonga's "Firing Squad."



Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

WWE Extreme Rules Live Coverage This Sunday

Most Popular

Back To Top