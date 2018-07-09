NJPW Gives Update On Hiromu Takahashi Injury, Bad Luck Fale's Harsh Bullet Club Tweet, Kenny Omega

- Above is Kenny Omega vs. Tetsuya Naito from the G1 Climax in 2016. Omega would hit one winged angel for the victory. On Twitter, he noted it's one of his personal favorites.

Still one of my personal favorites. Free! https://t.co/0hxtTAyub7 — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) July 9, 2018

- As noted, according the Wrestling Observer Radio, Hiromu Takahashi suffered a broken neck (preliminary report) in his IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship match against Dragon Lee at last night's G1 Special in San Francisco. After finishing the match, he collapsed backstage and was taken to the hospital shortly after. NJPW has confirmed Takahashi has a "neck injury" and is currently undergoing evaluation. The company also noted he's conscious and is able to sit/talk.

- Notably absent from the Bullet Club brawl at last weekend's G1 Special (full results here) was one of two remaining founding members, Bad Luck Fale. His apparent response to the situation was, "F--- 'em!" This prompted a bunch of replies as to which side he's referring to. Tama Tonga is the other remaining original member, so one would think Fale will side with Tonga's "Firing Squad."