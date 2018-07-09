Jim Ross Suffers Possible Injury During NJPW G1 Special In San Francisco

The G1 Special in San Francisco was full of unexpected moments and high spots. Juice Robinson fought Jay White in a battle that popped The Cow Palace when Robinson captured the IWGP United States Title. Unfortunately, Jim Ross suffered an injury during this match.

White sent Robinson into the steel guardrail right in front of the commentary position during their contest. Ross and Josh Barnett were calling the match when the railing came at them and hit a monitor down which knocked Ross out of his chair.

Barnett got angry at White and followed him into the ring. It was an intense moment that nobody saw coming, especially JR. The WWE Hall Of Famer says he couldn't sleep that night because he was in so much pain and couldn't even get his bag up in the overhead compartment on the plane as he traveled home.

Ross claims the spot during the G1 Special in San Francisco had nothing to do with the storyline and it wasn't discussed with him beforehand either. JR says he might also have broken a rib. Hopefully, he heals up soon.



