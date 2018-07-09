WWE Live Event Results From Bridgeport (7/8): Cruiserweight Matches, Ronda Rousey, Six-Man Main

Thanks to Alex Sizemore for the following WWE live event results from Sunday's show in Bridgeport, Connecticut:
* RAW Tag Team Champions Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy retained over The B Team and Titus Worldwide
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander retained over Buddy Murphy
* Ronda Rousey, Nia Jax, Bayley, Natalya and Ember Moon defeated Mickie James, Alicia Fox, Sarah Logan, Liv Morgan and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss
* Bobby Roode defeated Mojo Rawley
* Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik defeated Drew Gulak, Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler retained over Finn Balor and Seth Rollins
* Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman defeated Kevin Owens, Elias and Baron Corbin