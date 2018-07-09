WWE Live Event Results From Bridgeport (7/8): Cruiserweight Matches, Ronda Rousey, Six-Man Main

Thanks to Alex Sizemore for the following WWE live event results from Sunday's show in Bridgeport, Connecticut:

* RAW Tag Team Champions Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy retained over The B Team and Titus Worldwide

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander retained over Buddy Murphy

* Ronda Rousey, Nia Jax, Bayley, Natalya and Ember Moon defeated Mickie James, Alicia Fox, Sarah Logan, Liv Morgan and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss

* Bobby Roode defeated Mojo Rawley

* Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik defeated Drew Gulak, Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler retained over Finn Balor and Seth Rollins

* Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman defeated Kevin Owens, Elias and Baron Corbin