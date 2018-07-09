Al Snow On Working With Steve Austin

During the Attitude Era arenas all over were filled with Austin 3:16 signs. 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin's impression on the pro wrestling landscape still stands as one of the best runs in WWE History.

Even as a retired WWE Hall Of Famer, whenever Austin returns to WWE it's still newsworthy even if it's just for one segment. Raw 25 kicked off with revisiting Austin and Vince McMahon's historic feud and it was an appropriate way to begin the celebration of Raw's past.

Al Snow recently spoke to Hannibal TV and discussed his experiences with Austin. He believes not many can be bigger than The Rattlesnake. Snow also said the pro wrestling industry wouldn't have enjoyed the boom it did if it weren't for Austin and McMahon.

"I've wrestled Steve," Al Snow said. "I wrestled him in a school I had out in Lima Ohio. Steve, he's an awesome individual. I can't say enough awesome things about Steve. As far as his place in history I think it's pretty obvious he's right up there. There's not many that can be much bigger than Steve Austin.

"He really completely single-handily revitalized wrestling in the late-90's and early 2000's. If it hasn't been for Steve and Vince McMahon we wouldn't have enjoyed the boom we had at that time. Again, he was the catalyst there. He created that crossover and made it such a mainstream phenomenon."

