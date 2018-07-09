News For Tonight's WWE RAW - Extreme Rules Hype, Dr. Shelby Returns, Braun Strowman - Kevin Owens

Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the TD Garden in Boston with the final red brand hype for WWE Extreme Rules.

No matches have been announced for tonight but we know that the "Friend Zone" therapy session with Dr. Shelby, Sasha Banks and Bayley will continue.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's show:

* Potty crasher Braun Strowman

* One versus all (but mainly Bobby Lashley)

* The doctor is in: Dr. Shelby

* No apologies: Baron Corbin and Finn Balor

Stick with us throughout the day for RAW updates and join us tonight at 8pm EST for live coverage.