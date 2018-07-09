WrestlingInc.com

Dolph Ziggler And Drew McIntyre Promo On Seth Rollins, WWE Legend Turns 59, Kane's Greatest Returns

By Marc Middleton | July 09, 2018

- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring Kane's greatest returns.

Kane Receives Criticism For Still Wrestling While Running For Mayor
- WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash turns 59 years old today while Shelton Benjamin turns 43, Marc Mero turns 58 and Salvatore Sincere turns 52.

- Below is new backstage video of WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre sending a warning to Seth Rollins ahead of the 2 of 3 Falls match at Extreme Rules next Sunday.


